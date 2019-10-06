Skip to Main Content
Roughriders thump Bombers to take over top spot in West
CFL·CFL WEEK 17

Roughriders thump Bombers to take over top spot in West

Shaq Evans scored the game's only touchdown, but it was enough to propel the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 21-6 triumph over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

Shaq Evans' 61-yard catch-and-run TD in final minutes seals win for Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press ·
Saskatchewan QB Cody Fajardo (7) scrambles during the Roughriders' 21-6 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Evans' 61-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter capped a solid night for the slotback, who caught seven passes from Cody Fajardo for 193 yards.

Fajardo completed 18-of-28 pass attempts for 299 yards. He also rushed for 47 yards.

Brett Lauther added four goals as the Riders improved to 10-4 and moved into first place in the West Division. Winnipeg has lost three straight games to sit at 9-6.

WATCH | Shaq Evans has career night to help down Bombers:

Shaq Evans finished with a career-high 193 yards on seven catches including a big 61-yard touchdown to help down Winnipeg, 21-6. 1:01

The Riders have won two of the three head-to-head contests versus Winnipeg this season and therefore own the tiebreaker should the teams finish the regular season tied in the standings.

Saskatchewan's defence made life miserable for Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler. Streveler was intercepted twice — once in the end zone and the other at the one-yard line — and sacked three times.

