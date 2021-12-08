Argos cut executive John Murphy loose for fan altercation following East final
The Toronto Argonauts have fired vice-president of player personnel John Murphy following an altercation with fans after the East Division final.
CFL suspended Murphy indefinitely on Dec. 8
The Argonauts announced Murphy's dismissal in a terse release issued Tuesday evening.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated Toronto 27-19 at BMO Field on Dec. 5 to advance to the Grey Cup.
After the game, Murphy and some Argos players got involved in an altercation with fans as they left the field.
The CFL suspended Murphy indefinitely on Dec. 8.
Video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
WATCH | Ticats fans clash with Argos players after East final:
