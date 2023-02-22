Veteran Argonauts QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson announces move to USFL
Grey Cup champion signing with New Orleans Breakers to be closer to family
McLeod Bethel-Thompson has clarified his football future, and it doesn't include a return to the CFL.
The veteran quarterback announced on social media that he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023.
Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping the Toronto Argonauts win the Grey Cup last season.
The 34-year-old American had spent the last five seasons with Toronto (2017-19, 2021-22), winning a Grey Cup his first year with the franchise as the backup to veteran Ricky Ray.
Mcleod Bethel-Thompson announces on Instagram he will be leaving the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> and headed to the New Orleans Breakers in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/9HDjpGWio8">pic.twitter.com/9HDjpGWio8</a>—@sarahannesaid
Bethel-Thompson's decision isn't overly surprising. Following Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg last November, he spoke about hard it was to be away from his wife, Chinaka, and their young daughter, Aziza, for long stretches during the CFL season.
Bethel-Thompson added family considerations were going to figure prominently in his off-season considerations.
Backup Chad Kelly — the nephew of former Bills' star quarterback Jim Kelly — came off the bench to rally Toronto to its stunning victory.
Kelly completed four-of-six passes for 43 yards, but it was his crucial 20-yard run on second-and-15 that set up A.J. Ouellette's game-winning five-yard rushing touchdown.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?