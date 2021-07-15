CFL announces 10 individuals have returned positive COVID-19 test
League has administered approximately 6,000 tests to 'Tier 1 personnel'
The CFL has announced that 10 individuals have returned a positive test for COVID-19.
The league says in a statement that it has administered approximately 6,000 tests to "Tier 1 personnel," which includes players, coaches and support staff.
CFL teams open training camp Saturday and the league is scheduled to kick off a 14-game regular season Aug. 5. The league's 2020 season was cancelled due to the global pandemic.
The league says anyone testing positive can't join a team or will be removed from team activities. Upon the positive result, the individual is isolated or quarantined in accordance with the CFL return-to-play protocol, as well as those established by the Public Health Agency of Canada and local authorities.
The league says it will continue to provide updates on tests administered to first-tier personnel, but it won't identify either affected individuals or clubs as a matter of policy.
