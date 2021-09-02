CFL announces rescheduling of postponed Argos-Elks game
Game has been rescheduled to Nov. 16
The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks will play their postponed contest Nov. 16, the CFL announced Thursday.
The Argos were originally scheduled to host the Elks last Thursday at BMO Field, but the game was postponed after Edmonton encountered COVID-19 issues.
The rescheduling of the Toronto-Edmonton contest caused some other changes to the league's schedule. They include:
— The Riders-Elks game scheduled for Nov. 13 in Edmonton starting at 7 p.m. ET will now be played in Regina on the same date with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.
— The Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Montreal Alouettes game Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. ET in Montreal will be now begin at 1 p.m. The date and location remain unchanged.
With the realigned schedule resulting in Edmonton playing a series of three games over a period of seven days, the CFL and CFL Players' Association have agreed that both teams can each add an additional five players to their active rosters for the following games:
— Edmonton at Toronto on Nov. 16.
— Edmonton at B.C. on Nov. 19
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?