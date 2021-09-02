Skip to Main Content
CFL·New

CFL announces rescheduling of postponed Argos-Elks game

The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks will play their postponed contest Nov. 16, the CFL announced Thursday.

Game has been rescheduled to Nov. 16

The Canadian Press ·
Due to the realignment of scheduling, the Elks will play three games over a seven-day period later in the season. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks will play their postponed contest Nov. 16, the CFL announced Thursday.

The Argos were originally scheduled to host the Elks last Thursday at BMO Field, but the game was postponed after Edmonton encountered COVID-19 issues.

The rescheduling of the Toronto-Edmonton contest caused some other changes to the league's schedule. They include:

— The Elks-Saskatchewan Roughriders contest scheduled for Nov. 5 at 9:45 p.m. ET in Regina will now be played on the same date and time in Edmonton.

— The Riders-Elks game scheduled for Nov. 13 in Edmonton starting at 7 p.m. ET will now be played in Regina on the same date with a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.

— The Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Montreal Alouettes game Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. ET in Montreal will be now begin at 1 p.m. The date and location remain unchanged.

With the realigned schedule resulting in Edmonton playing a series of three games over a period of seven days, the CFL and CFL Players' Association have agreed that both teams can each add an additional five players to their active rosters for the following games:

— Edmonton at Toronto on Nov. 16.

— Edmonton at B.C. on Nov. 19

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now