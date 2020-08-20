CFL commissioner says league is exploring all options to hold 2021 season
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the league is examining all of its options to stage a 2021 season, including playing games before no fans or limited spectators.
In August, the CFL cancelled the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, Ambrosie says both the CFL and its member clubs have been looking at all of their options to return to the field in 2021.
Playing games before no fans or limited spectators are among the options being examined.
Ambrosie hopes to be in a position to provide more details on the 2021 season next month.
WATCH | A deeper look into the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season:
