Riders coach says Duron Carter release unrelated to team working out Terrell Owens
Chris Jones says Saskatchewan wanted to go in a different direction
The head coach and general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders says that releasing star receiver Duron Carter had nothing to do with working out Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.
Chris Jones says that the team wanted to go in a different direction of Carter and that's what prompted the decision.
The Roughriders cut Carter on Saturday night, less than a week after working out Owens last Sunday in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Carter tweeted earlier Sunday that he started getting calls from teammates on Saturday asking what happened.
He says that he eventually texted Jones, who then called him to give him the news that he was being released.
Carter has played both offence and defence this season for Saskatchewan and has eight receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown in seven games.
