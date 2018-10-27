Blue Bombers clinch playoff spot with rare home win over Calgary

Matt Nichols threw for more than 300 yards for the first time this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch a playoff spot with a 29-21 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The Bombers' win (10-7) also eliminated the Edmonton Eskimos (8-9) from post-season play. Winnipeg ends the regular season in Edmonton next weekend.

Calgary (12-5), which has lost three straight, can still finish first in the CFL West Division if Saskatchewan (11-6) loses or ties its Saturday game in B.C. (9-7). If the Roughriders win, the Stampeders can get top spot if they beat the Lions in B.C. the following weekend.

It was the first time Winnipeg has defeated Calgary at home since July 2009. The Stamps had nine straight victories.

Watch highlights from Winnipeg's win:

Winnipeg beats Calgary 29-21, Matt Nichols 358 passing yards. 1:47

Nichols completed 24-of-33 pass attempts for 358 yards and threw touchdown passes to Darvin Adams and Drew Wolitarsky. He had no interceptions in front of 25,173 fans at Investors Group Field, which was covered in fog for the second half.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was 22 for 35 for 274 yards with one touchdown toss to Markeith Ambles and no picks for Calgary.