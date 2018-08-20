Roughriders end Stamps' undefeated start to season

Nick Marshall scored two touchdowns — one on offence and one on defence — and the Saskatchewan Roughriders upended the previously unbeaten Calgary Stampeders 40-27 on Sunday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders put up 40 points in a big 40-27 win over the Calgary Stampeders who suffer their first loss of the season. 2:00

Calgary (7-1) was looking to become just the fourth team to start a CFL season with eight consecutive victories in the past 50 years.

Saskatchewan evened its record at 4-4.

Marshall, who normally lines up as a defensive back, was a part of a spirited Riders defensive effort that flustered Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for much of the contest.

Mitchell was intercepted once, sacked four times, with one of those sacks causing a fumble. He finished 20 of 33 attempts for 275 yards with four TDs.

DaVaris Daniels Daniels led the Stampeders with five catches for 83 yards and two TDs. Kamar Jorden had 66 receiving yards and a TD, while Juwan Brescacin had 29 yards and a TD.