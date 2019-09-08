Bo Levi Mitchell leads Stamps past Eskimos for 2nd straight week

Bo Levi Mitchell completed a pair of touchdown passes as the Calgary Stampeders beat the rival Edmonton Eskimos for the second week in a row, 33-17 on Saturday.

The Stampeders improved to 7-4, and moved into a second place tie for points with Saskatchewan in the West Division.

Edmonton (6-6) has lost three straight games and also played without quarterback Trevor Harris for the bulk of the game due to an upper-body injury in the second quarter.

Edmonton's defence came up big early with a Don Unamba interception of Mitchell to the Stampeders 29-yard-line, setting up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Tevaun Smith.

Calgary responded with an 18-yard Rene Paredes field goal.

The Stampeders took the lead early in the second quarter on a 25-yard passing major from Mitchell to Reggie Begelton.