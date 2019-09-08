Bo Levi Mitchell leads Stamps past Eskimos for 2nd straight week
Calgary moves into tie with Roughriders for 2nd in West
Bo Levi Mitchell completed a pair of touchdown passes as the Calgary Stampeders beat the rival Edmonton Eskimos for the second week in a row, 33-17 on Saturday.
The Stampeders improved to 7-4, and moved into a second place tie for points with Saskatchewan in the West Division.
Edmonton (6-6) has lost three straight games and also played without quarterback Trevor Harris for the bulk of the game due to an upper-body injury in the second quarter.
Edmonton's defence came up big early with a Don Unamba interception of Mitchell to the Stampeders 29-yard-line, setting up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Tevaun Smith.
Calgary responded with an 18-yard Rene Paredes field goal.
The Stampeders took the lead early in the second quarter on a 25-yard passing major from Mitchell to Reggie Begelton.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.