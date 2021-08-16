Stampeders cancel outdoor practice due to poor air quality
Smoke from forest fires has air quality deemed high risk for outdoor activities
The Calgary Stampeders cancelled outdoor practice Monday because of smoke from forest fires.
The city's air quality health index was eight on a scale of one to 10 and thus deemed high risk for outdoor activities.
Update: Today's outdoor practice at McMahon Stadium has been cancelled due to smoke.—@calstampeders
There were 64 active fires burning in southeastern B.C., as well as another four west and northwest of Calgary on Monday.
Rain was forecasted for late Monday and Tuesday, so the Stampeders may get back on McMahon Stadium turf Tuesday under clearer skies.
Calgary had trouble all game generating any offence against the Lions and had one last chance to win the game on the final play, but quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell couldn't find an open receiver in the end zone on his desperation toss from midfield.
The Stampeders hadn't lost two straight games to start a season since 2009.
Calgary (0-2) are at home to the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.
