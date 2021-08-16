Skip to Main Content
CFL·New

Stampeders cancel outdoor practice due to poor air quality

The Calgary Stampeders cancelled outdoor practice Monday because of smoke from forest fires.

Smoke from forest fires has air quality deemed high risk for outdoor activities

The Canadian Press ·
Visitors to the Calgary Stampede had to cope an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) of ten with wildfire smoke blowing into the city in July. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The Calgary Stampeders cancelled outdoor practice Monday because of smoke from forest fires.

The city's air quality health index was eight on a scale of one to 10 and thus deemed high risk for outdoor activities.

There were 64 active fires burning in southeastern B.C., as well as another four west and northwest of Calgary on Monday.

Rain was forecasted for late Monday and Tuesday, so the Stampeders may get back on McMahon Stadium turf Tuesday under clearer skies.

Looking to rebound from an opening week loss at home to the Toronto Argonauts, the Stampeders were held to three field goals in a 15-9 loss to the B.C. Lions on Thursday.

Calgary had trouble all game generating any offence against the Lions and had one last chance to win the game on the final play, but quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell couldn't find an open receiver in the end zone on his desperation toss from midfield.

The Stampeders hadn't lost two straight games to start a season since 2009.

Calgary (0-2) are at home to the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now