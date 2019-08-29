Stampeders activate star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell off 6-game injured list
The Calgary Stampeders have activated star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell from the six-game injured list.
Calgary yet to announce starter for upcoming Labour Day Classic vs. Eskimos
The team made the announcement Thursday, adding Mitchell has returned to practice.
Mitchell has been out of action since suffering a pectoral injury during a game against the B.C. Lions on June 29.
Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in the games Mitchell has missed.
Mitchell was the CFL's most outstanding player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018.
The Stampeders have yet to announce who will start quarterback when they host the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday in the annual Labour Day Classic between the Alberta rivals
