Stampeders clinch first with win over Lions
Calgary finishes year with 13-5 record
The Calgary Stampeders have cemented their spot atop the CFL's West Division with a win over the B.C. Lions.
The Stamps (13-5) clinched the division title with a 26-9 victory on Saturday, punching their ticket straight through to the Western final in Calgary on Nov. 18. With the win, the Stampeders snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Lions (9-9) already were locked into the crossover spot going into the game and will play in the Eastern semifinal in Hamilton on Nov. 11. The winner goes to Ottawa to meet the Redblacks in the Eastern final.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (12-6) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-8) in the Western semifinal the same day. The winner will travel to Calgary for the Western final.
B.C. quarterback Travis Lulay put up 111 passing yards and two interceptions in the first half against Calgary before he was replaced by Jonathon Jennings, who tallied 134 yards.
Calgary's Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 278 yards and a touchdown.
