Recap
Sutton sparks Lions to road win over league-leading Stamps
Tyrell Sutton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in his debut for the B.C. Lions in a 26-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
B.C. running back scores pair of rushing TD's in his debut
Tyrell Sutton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in his debut for the B.C. Lions in a 26-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
B.C.'s Ty Long kicked field goals from 40, 27, 52 and 39 yards as the Lions improved to 8-7 in the West Division.
B.C. acquired Sutton in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 25.
Chris Matthews and Markeith Ambles had touchdown catches for Calgary, which lost at home for the first time this season. The Stampeders still top the division at 12-3.
Ambles also had a two-point convert pass. Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was good from 38 and 35 yards.
B.C. has won five of its last six games and improved to 2-6 on the road.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.