Sutton sparks Lions to road win over league-leading Stamps

Tyrell Sutton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in his debut for the B.C. Lions in a 26-21 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

B.C.'s Ty Long kicked field goals from 40, 27, 52 and 39 yards as the Lions improved to 8-7 in the West Division.

B.C. acquired Sutton in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 25.

Chris Matthews and Markeith Ambles had touchdown catches for Calgary, which lost at home for the first time this season. The Stampeders still top the division at 12-3.

Ambles also had a two-point convert pass. Calgary kicker Rene Paredes was good from 38 and 35 yards.

B.C. has won five of its last six games and improved to 2-6 on the road.