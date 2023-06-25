Content
CFL

Stampeders receiver Malik Henry ruptures Achilles, likely done for season

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry announced Sunday on Twitter that he ruptured his Achilles during Saturday's loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

26-year-old American suffered injury during Saturday's loss to Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press ·
Malik Henry of the Calgary Stampeders is tackled in a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Roughriders linebacker Larry Dean brings down Stampeders receiver Malik Henry during the first half of Saskatchewan's 29-26 overtime victory on Saturday in Calgary. Henry was carted off due to a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The recovery time for a ruptured Achilles can take from four to six months, ruling him out for at least the rest of the regular season.

Henry had four catches for 92 yards on Saturday before he was carted off due to a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter.

The 26-year-old from Tifton, Ga., had 62 receptions for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games last season, earning West Division all-star honours.

Henry signed a three-year extension with the Stampeders last October.

Calgary is 1-1 to start the season and has a bye in Week 4 before taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 7.

