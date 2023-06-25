Stampeders receiver Malik Henry ruptures Achilles, likely done for season
26-year-old American suffered injury during Saturday's loss to Saskatchewan
Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry announced Sunday on Twitter that he ruptured his Achilles during Saturday's loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The recovery time for a ruptured Achilles can take from four to six months, ruling him out for at least the rest of the regular season.
To everyone that’s DM’d me or reached out concerning last night, just wanted to give y’all an update. I ruptured my Achilles last night at the game. It’s gonna be a long process but I know God wouldn’t put me through anything I couldn’t handle. Thank you for all the prayers 🙏🏽🖤—@MalikHenry_2
Henry had four catches for 92 yards on Saturday before he was carted off due to a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter.
Henry signed a three-year extension with the Stampeders last October.
Calgary is 1-1 to start the season and has a bye in Week 4 before taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 7.