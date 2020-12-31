Reigning CFL most outstanding player Brandon Banks re-signs with Tiger-Cats
Wide receiver earned his fourth all-star selection in 2019
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed 2019 CFL most outstanding player Brandon Banks.
The American wide receiver will return for his eighth season with the club in 2021.
Banks earned his fourth CFL all-star selection in 2019 after leading the CFL in receptions (112), yards (1,550), touchdowns (13) and targets (158) in 16 games.
The five-foot-seven, 150-pound Banks set a Ticats record in receptions while helping the club finish with a franchise-best 15-3 record.
In 101 career CFL games over seven seasons with the Tiger-Cats, Banks has 60 touchdowns, scoring five different ways: 42 receiving, five rushing, seven punt returns, one kickoff return, and five missed field goal returns. He has accumulated 378 receptions for 5,204 receiving yards, 63 carries for 343 rushing yards, 283 punt returns for 2,954 yards, 179 kickoff returns for 3,689 yards, and 16 missed field goal returns for 769 yards.
"Brandon's body of work speaks for itself. He brings consistent production and excitement to the CFL, and has proven over the past three seasons that he is much more than the most dynamic returner," Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement.
