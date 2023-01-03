Brandon Banks achieves Grey Cup title goal before leaving Argonauts
Free-agent receiver played 1 season in Toronto; Stampeders add to coaching staff
Brandon Banks first season with the Toronto Argonauts will be his last.
The Canadian Football League club announced Tuesday it has parted ways with the veteran American receiver.
"Brandon arrived here as a bitter rival and leaves as a member of the Argos family," Argos general manager Michael Clemons said in a statement. "We thank him for his contributions on the field and for his veteran leadership in the locker room.
"His time in Double Blue may have been Speedy, but now he'll always B a champion."
The move wasn't entirely surprising given Banks hinted Dec. 31 that something could be coming.
"Thanks TorontoArgos great doing business!" he tweeted. "And thanks for the opportunity to do what my only goal was to b a champ ! -- speedy B."
Banks, 35, had 37 catches for 522 yards and four touchdowns in helping Toronto capture a Grey Cup title last season, Banks' first championship in Canada. He joined the Argos after eight seasons with the archrival Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The five-foot-seven, 150-pound Banks had 422 catches for 5,678 yards and 44 TDs in 111 career regular-season contests over nine years in Hamilton.
He was a league all-star four times and in 2019 captured the CFL's outstanding player award after registering a club-record 112 catches for 1,550 yards and 13 TDs.
Banks also played in four Grey Cup games with Hamilton, all losses. Banks now becomes a CFL free agent.
Lewis, Simpson to oversee Stamps' receivers, D-line
Two former Calgary Stampeders are returning to the CFL club as coaches.
Nik Lewis and Juwan Simpson were named Calgary's receivers and defensive line coach, respectively, for the 2023 season on Tuesday.
Hall of Famer Lewis played receiver for 11 seasons with the Stampeders, and Simpson was a defensive back for eight.
Both won Grey Cups with Calgary in 2008 and 2014.
J.R. Davies, a former Simon Fraser University quarterback, is the newcomer to the coaching staff.
He'll oversee the running backs after serving as a regional scout consultant for Calgary.
"There's no doubt these three will bring energy, knowledge, and fresh ideas to our team," head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said in a statement.
"All three have Stampeder roots so they know our standard and how we operate."
Dickenson, who was promoted to GM in December, kept the core of his coaching staff intact for 2023, including the return of special teams co-ordinator Mark Kilam for a 19th season in the organization.
Defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson, offensive co-ordinator and offensive line coach Pan DelMonaco, quarterbacks coach Marc Mueller, defensive backs coach Dwayne Cameron and linebackers coach Bob Slowik will also return in 2023.
The Stampeders went 12-6 in 2022 and lost in the West Division semifinal to the B.C. Lions.
Calgary opens the regular season June 8 at home against the Lions.
