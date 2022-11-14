Content
Tiger-Cats reportedly deal for QB Bo Levi Mitchell's rights after missing playoffs

The Canadian Press, citing two CFL sources, is reporting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired the rights to Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who is scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Pending free agent lost starting job with Stampders to youngster Jake Maier

The Tiger-Cats on Monday reportedly traded for the rights to Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. Earlier this season, the Texas native lost his starting job to youngster Jake Maier. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have first crack at giving quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell a new Canadian Football League home.

According to two league sources, the Ticats have acquired the rights to Mitchell from the Calgary Stampeders. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because neither club has announced the deal.

It's unclear what the Stampeders got in return for Mitchell's rights.

Mitchell, 32, joined the Stampeders in 2012 and had played his entire CFL tenure in Calgary, leading the franchise to two Grey Cup titles while twice being named the league's outstanding player.

But the Texas native lost his starting job this year to youngster Jake Maier, who signed an extension with the Stampeders through the 2024 campaign during the '22 season.

The move gives the Ticats, who host the Grey Cup in 2023, an opportunity to talk turkey with Mitchell, who is scheduled to become a free agent in February.

If the two sides can't agree on a deal, Mitchell will be eligible to hit the open market.

Evans signed 2-year deal in January

The deal creates questions about the future of Ticats starter Dane Evans.

Hamilton signed Evans to a two-year extension in January, allowing then incumbent Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent.

Hamilton (8-10) finished third in the East Division this season before losing 28-17 to the Montreal Alouettes in the conference semifinal.

Evans, who was Hamilton's starter in the 2019 and '21 Grey Cups, completed 305 of 457 passes (66.7 per cent) for 3,883 yards.

But he also led the CFL in interceptions (16), fumbles (eight) and fumbles lost (seven) while winning just six-of-14 regular-season starts.

Veteran backup Matt Shiltz won two of his three starts this season with Hamilton, completing 85 of 119 passes (71.4 per cent) for 935 yards with four TDs and two interceptions.

Shiltz, who is also scheduled to become a free agent in February, ran 28 times for 152 yards (5.4-yard average) and a TD while Evans had 202 yards rushing on 59 carries (3.4-yard average) and four touchdowns.

