Bo Levi Mitchell to return for Labour Day tilt against Eskimos
The Calgary Stampeders have listed Bo Levi Mitchell as their starting quarterback on the depth chart for Monday's Labour Day game against the visiting Edmonton Eskimos.
Stampeders' star QB hasn't played since suffering pectoral muscle tear on June 29
Bo Levi Mitchell appears ready to return to the football field.
The Calgary Stampeders listed him as their starting quarterback for Monday's Labour Day game against the visiting Edmonton Eskimos.
Mitchell, the CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018, hasn't played since suffering a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm late in a game June 29.
The 29-year-old Texan was activated from the injured list earlier this week.
Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in starts during Mitchell's absence.
