Bo Levi Mitchell won't suit up Thursday against Blue Bombers
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will remain out Thursday night when his team faces Winnipeg. He practised Tuesday for the first time since tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 3.
Stampeders QB practised Tuesday for first time since tearing pectoral muscle
Injured Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will remain out Thursday night when his team faces the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Mitchell, who tore a pectoral muscle in Week 3, practised Tuesday for the first time since suffering the injury.
However, the Stampeders have elected to keep the 2018 CFL most outstanding player on the six-game injured list for the full period. That gives Calgary salary-cap relief for that entire stretch for its highest-paid player.
Quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who is 4-1 as a starter since Mitchell's injury, will be behind centre against Winnipeg.
The Stampeders and Blue Bombers (both 5-2) are tied for first in the CFL West.
