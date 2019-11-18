The Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup with a 20-13 win over the host Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday's CFL West Division final.

The Bombers will meet the East Division's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in next Sunday's championship game in Calgary. The Ticats downed the Edmonton Eskimos 36-16 in Sunday's East final.

Kenny Lawler caught a touchdown pass and Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for Winnipeg.

Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther had four field goals in the loss.

Saskatchewan topped the West division with a 13-5 record, ahead of the Calgary Stampeders (12-6) and the Bombers (11-7).

Winnipeg last played in a Grey Cup in 2011 when the Bombers fell 34-23 to the host B.C. Lions. The Blue Bombers haven't won the CFL's championship trophy since 1990.