Blue Bombers get by Eskimos in pre-season action

Winnipeg native Dylan Schrot caught a late 48-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Bennett to seal a Blue Bombers' 20-3 exhibition victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

Justin Medlock booted a pair of field goals and Edmonton conceded two safeties in front of 19,273 fans at the renamed IG Field.

It was a showcase of backup quarterbacks as the Bombers sat starter Matt Nichols and Edmonton's Trevor Harris didn't play after leading his team to a 22-7 pre-season win over B.C. last weekend.

Chris Streveler started for Winnipeg and played the first quarter and a bit into the second, completing 2-of-6 pass attempts for 15 yards and adding two runs for 34 yards.

Logan Kilgore was behind centre in the first half for Edmonton, going 10-of-19 for 109 yards.

Medlock made field goals from 46 and 45 yards and then turned the field goal and punting duties over to Gabriel Amavizca Ortiz from Mexico, who connected on a 36-yard field goal.

Defending champ Stampeders down Roughriders

The defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders opened their 2019 campaign with a 37-1 pre-season win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored on a one-yard carry, Gerald Holmes rushed for a three-yard touchdown, Griff Whalen caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and Anthony Gore scored a 34-yard interception touchdown.

Gabe Ferraro kicked field goals from 26 and 32 yards and Rene Paredes was good from 14 yards.

Calgary also benefited from timely defensive contributions including a touchdown-preventing tackle by DaShaun Amos, a Gump Hayes interception and a Kevin Prosser sack, as well as Gore's pick for a touchdown.

The game marked the first time brothers Dave and Craig Dickenson faced each other as CFL head coaches.

Dave has coached the Stampeders for three seasons, while Craig was named head coach of the 'Riders in January when Chris Jones left for the NFL.