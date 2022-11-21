Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017
The Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in the 109th Grey Cup in Regina on Sunday for their first CFL title since 2017.
Toronto pulls ahead late in 4th quarter for 24-23 victory in Regina
The Argonauts trailed 23-17 late in the fourth quarter, but they pulled ahead with a five-yard rushing touchdown from running back A.J. Ouellette and a convert from kicker Boris Bede.
Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba intercepted Zach Collaros on the ensuing drive, while Robbie Smith blocked a field goal in the final minute to seal the victory and deny Winnipeg's three-peat bid.
Blue Bombers return specialist Janarion Grant returned a punt for a 102-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter — the longest punt return in Grey Cup history.
