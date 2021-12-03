Argos QB Bethel-Thompson may miss East final for violating CFL's COVID-19 protocol
Toronto pivot attended Raptors game Thursday, will have to pass strict health measures to play
The CFL has left the door open to McLeod Bethel-Thompson playing in the East Division final Sunday.
The Toronto Argonauts starting quarterback was held out of practice and sent home Friday after attending the Toronto Raptors 97-93 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
That violated the CFL's COVID-19 protocol, which would've normally meant Bethel-Thompson having to quarantine for four days and provide two negative tests before being able to resume team activities.
But Toronto hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the conference final Sunday afternoon at BMO Field.
The CFL announced Friday afternoon Bethel-Thompson will be allowed to play Sunday if he produces negative COVID testing following a 48-hour quarantine at his residence.
Argos Dexter McCoil, Charleston Hughes, Llevi Noel and Jeff Richards also attended the basketball game and will be subject to the same requirements as Bethel-Thompson.
Toronto (9-5) finished atop the East Division standings to secure home-field advantage for the conference final.
Bethel-Thompson was 7-2 as Toronto's starter this season.
Both the Argos and Raptors are owned by Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment.
Antonio Pipkin is Toronto's alternative
If Bethel-Thompson can't play, Antonio Pipkin will start for Toronto on Sunday.
The six-foot-three, 225-pound Pipkin started Toronto's season-ending 13-7 home loss to Edmonton on Nov. 16, completing 10-of-22 passes for 111 yards and an interception while rushing for 78 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Video of Bethel-Thompson holding his infant daughter at the NBA game was carried on the Argos' Twitter account Thursday night but was no longer available Friday.
But it was present long enough for Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks to notice and respond.
Brandon Banks tweeted: "Wow when I tried to go to raptors game the @cfl told me I couldn't go ! I ain't snitching but shit fishy ! #Protocol #tier1"
Bethel-Thompson also appeared on TSN's broadcast of the Raptors-Bucks game.
"So lemme get this straight," TSN's Kayla Grey, who interviewed Bethel-Thompson during the broadcast, tweeted Friday. "A starting quarterback goes on a national broadcast to promote an East Final that he is now forced to miss because the league is forcing him to quarantine for going to a game to promote said East Final?
"Baby what a mess."
