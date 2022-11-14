Blue Bombers advance to 3rd straight Grey Cup with win over Lions in West Division final
The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 on Sunday in the CFL's West Division final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.
Winnipeg will face Toronto next Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina
More to come.
