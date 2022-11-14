Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL·New

Blue Bombers advance to 3rd straight Grey Cup with win over Lions in West Division final

The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 on Sunday in the CFL's West Division final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg will face Toronto next Sunday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina

The Canadian Press ·
Blue Bombers' Janarion Grant, centre, returns a punt for a 92-yard touchdown during the second quarter of a 28-20 win over the B.C. Lions in the CFL West Division final on Sunday at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 on Sunday in the CFL's West Division final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now