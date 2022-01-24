Lions QB Michael Reilly announces retirement following 11-year career
B.C. Lions quarterback Michael Reilly has announced his retirement after 11 seasons and two Grey Cup titles.
Reilly first joined the Lions in 2010, playing three seasons before departing to play for Edmonton for six more seasons.
In 2019 he returned to B.C. to play out the remainder of his CFL career.
The 36-year-old won Grey Cup titles with the Lions (2011) and Edmonton (2015).
✨ 4 x CFL passing leader<br>✨ League MOP<br>✨ 2 Grey Cup Championships<br><br>After 11 seasons, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLions</a> want to congratulate Michael Reilly on a brilliant career. Best of luck in retirement. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouReilly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouReilly</a><br><br>MORE: <a href="https://t.co/AQqcX4FxO7">https://t.co/AQqcX4FxO7</a> <a href="https://t.co/XjKErRqKHL">pic.twitter.com/XjKErRqKHL</a>—@BCLions
He was named the Grey Cup MVP in 2015 and the league's outstanding player in 2017 when he passed for 5,830 yards and 30 touchdowns.
"From his arrival mid-way through the 2010 season to scrapping his way to make our squad in 2011 training camp with a quarterback room that included Travis Lulay and Jarious Jackson, his drive to compete and win is something all young professionals should aspire to," said Lions co-GM and director of football operations Neil McEvoy in a press release.
Reilly finishes his career with 34,805 passing yards and 182 touchdowns over 168 games.
Elks ink RB Wilder to 1-year extension
The Edmonton Elks signed running back James Wilder Jr. to a one-year contract extension on Monday.
The Florida State product finished third in CFL rushing yards (770) last season and was named the Elks' most outstanding player.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders bolstered their roster on Monday with the signings of wide receiver Darvin Kidsy and defensive back Will Sunderland.
Both players are U.S. imports with National Football League (NFL) experience.
He spent most of last season on the Seattle Seahawks' practice roster.
Sunderland, meanwhile, signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Troy University in 2020.
He later spent time with both the Indianapolis Colts and Seahawks, playing in three pre-season games in 2021.
Morton and Bingham spent time on the team's practice roster last year. Butler attended training camp with the Ticats but was released before the start of the season.
Both Morton and Butler have had brief stints with NFL clubs in the past. Morton spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers while Butler spent parts of two seasons on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.
