Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL·New

B.C. Lions cancel practice after player suffers 'significant medical episode'

The B.C. Lions say they have cancelled the team's practice on Wednesday after offensive lineman Phil Norman suffered what they described as a "significant medical episode."

Team says offensive lineman Phil Norman is conscious, alert, receiving medical care

The Canadian Press ·
A group of football players run a drill during training camp in front of a mountainous backdrop.
B.C. Lions players participate in training camp in Kamloops in 2022. The team cancelled practice on Wednesday after a "significant medical episode" involving offensive lineman Phil Norman. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The B.C. Lions say they have cancelled the team's practice on Wednesday after offensive lineman Phil Norman suffered what they described as a "significant medical episode."

The team says the incident happened before the practice and added that Norman is conscious, alert and receiving medical attention.

Norman signed with the Lions in 2018 after spending three years playing football at Bethune-Cookman University.

He spent the 2018 season on the Lions practice roster before making his professional debut in 2019.

Norman was released by the team in 2021 before being re-signed in 2022.

The Lions are set to play the Edmonton Elks at B.C. Place on Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now