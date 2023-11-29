Content
Lions, Redblacks to play regular-season game in Victoria next season

The B.C. Lions will host the Ottawa Redblacks in a regular-season CFL game in Victoria next season. The game, dubbed "Touchdown Pacific" by the league, will be played Saturday, Aug. 31 at Royal Athletic Park.

A group of men and women wearing football jerseys pose for a photo in front of two televisions showing a graphic saying touchdown Pacific.
From left: B.C. Lions team president Duane Vienneau, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, team owner Amar Doman, Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey and team communications manager Matt Baker pose for a photo following the announcement of 'Touchdown Pacific' on Wednesday. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

The game, dubbed "Touchdown Pacific" by the league, will be played Saturday, Aug. 31 at Royal Athletic Park.

The league says the venue will be expanded to accommodate between 10,000 and 14,000 fans, including standing room.

"We have long stated that the Lions are British Columbia's team and being born and raised in Victoria, I am honoured to have the opportunity to see our team play in the provincial capital," Lions owner Amar Doman said in a release.

The game will mark the sixth instalment of the CFL's "Touchdown Series," which seeks to grow the game by bringing a regular-season game to a neutral site, but the first in Victoria.

The previous five versions, all dubbed "Touchdown Atlantic," were all hosted by cities in Atlantic Canada.

The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 29 in Halifax in the last "Touchdown Atlantic" game.

"Through this series of neutral site games, we're building bridges and helping ensure the future of our game," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said.

British Columbia will also host next season's Grey Cup at Vancouver's BC Place.

