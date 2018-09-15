Lions take bite out of Als to earn 1st road win of season

T.J. Lee and Anthony Orange had interceptions for fourth-quarter touchdowns to lift the B.C. Lions to their first road victory of the season, a 32-14 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

But the night wasn't all good new for the Lions, who lost quarterback Travis Lulay to a separated left shoulder.

The game was still either team's for the taking when Lee picked off Antonio Pipkin with three minutes left and ran 37 yards for a touchdown. Orange sent the Molson Percival Stadium crowd of 15,346 streaming toward the exits when he picked off the struggling Als quarterback for a 54-yard touchdown return a minute later.

Bryan Burnham scored B.C.'s other touchdown, while Trevaughn Campbell's thrilling 87-yard run was Montreal's only major on the night.

Lulay's replacement Jonathon Jennings completed 19-of-30 pass attempts for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Pipkin was 11 for 22 for 95 yards, with four interceptions. He was sacked six times.

Burnham had five receptions for 104 yards. Eugene Lewis had one reception of 36 yards for the Als.