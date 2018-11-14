Lions, 'gifted linebacker' Herdman agree to contract extension
Winnipeg native, 24, signs with CFL club through 2020
The B.C. Lions are keeping Canadian linebacker Jordan Herdman on their roster.
The CFL club announced on Wednesday that the 24-year-old Winnipeg native has signed an extension to play for the Lions through 2020.
Herdman put up 56 defensive tackles, 17 special teams tackles and two quarterback sacks this year, his second with the Lions and in the CFL.
The Simon Fraser University alumnus also moved from special teams into the middle linebacker spot after B.C.'s defensive stalwart Solomon Elimimian was injured in July.
Lions general manager Ed Hervey says in a statement that Herdman is an "athletic and gifted linebacker" who has demonstrated an ability to play at a very high level.
"There is no greater asset in our league than depth of elite Canadian players and signing Jordan to an extension is a very positive start to this off season," Hervey said.
The GM told reporters on Tuesday that he is looking to keep a "core group" of current Lions players to build a foundation around next season.
