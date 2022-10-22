Lions clinch home field for semifinals, hand Elks 17th straight home loss
B.C. will finish 2nd in CFL's West Division and host 1st playoff game since 2016
Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL's West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012.
The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive games at home going back to 2019.
The Elks couldn't have asked for a better start to the game as Mike Dubuisson recovered a Lions' fumble on the opening kickoff. Rookie Canadian quarterback Tre Ford was then able to connect on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell with the game just over two minutes old.
WATCH | Butler's rushing TD helps Lions secure 2nd place in West Division:
The Lions matched that midway through the first on a subsequent long drive, capped off by a seven-yard TD toss from Vernon Adams Jr. to Hatcher.
B.C. started the second quarter with a 35-yard Sean Whyte field goal.
An errant Ford pass was returned 40 yards by Marcus Sayles, leading to a one-yard keeper by backup QB Pipkin.
Edmonton got back into the game early in the third quarter as Donovan Olumba picked off an Adams pass and brought it back 54 yards, eventually leading to a one-yard plunge by backup Kai Locksley.
The Lions responded with a punt single and 36- and 37-yard Whyte field goals coming off a pair of fumble recoveries to make it 31-14 to start the fourth.
