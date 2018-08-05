Stamps remain undefeated as Mitchell picks apart Lions

The Calgary Stampeders opened a CFL season 7-0 for the first time since 1995 with a 27-18 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 370 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden.

Calgary backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored a pair of touchdowns on one-yard carries. Rene Paredes kicked a 44-yard field goal for the hosts.

Jeremiah Johnson scored a rushing touchdown and Bryan Burnham had a touchdown catch for the Lions, who fell to 2-4.

Ty Long kicked a 40-yard field goal for B.C.