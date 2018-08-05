Recap
Stamps remain undefeated as Mitchell picks apart Lions
The Calgary Stampeders opened a CFL season 7-0 for the first time since 1995 with a 27-18 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.
Calgary QB passes for 370 yards in victory
Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 370 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden.
Calgary backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored a pair of touchdowns on one-yard carries. Rene Paredes kicked a 44-yard field goal for the hosts.
Jeremiah Johnson scored a rushing touchdown and Bryan Burnham had a touchdown catch for the Lions, who fell to 2-4.
Ty Long kicked a 40-yard field goal for B.C.
