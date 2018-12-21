Skip to Main Content
Atlantic Schooners say 6,000 season-ticket applications sold

Proponents for Halifax's proposed CFL team say they have now sold more than 6,000 season-ticket applications, and will soon unveil plans for a stadium.

Organization vying for CFL franchise will soon announce business details, stadium drawings

The Canadian Press ·
Boosters of a potential Halifax CFL team show their support at a rally during Grey Cup week in November in Edmonton. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Atlantic Schooners founding partner Anthony LeBlanc said that level of ticket sales is in line with what the organization expected.

LeBlanc said his group plans to unveil drawings for a proposed stadium in the Halifax area by the middle of next month.

He said Thursday that the group expected to submit a business analysis to the Halifax Regional Municipality as early as Friday.

Also Thursday, the Canadian Football League announced a regular-season game will be played somewhere in Atlantic Canada in 2019, as part of the Schooners franchise drive.

LeBlanc said the Toronto Argonauts will face the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 25, probably at a temporarily expanded stadium in Halifax, Moncton, N.B., or at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

"It adds significant wind to our sails," LeBlanc said in an interview.

