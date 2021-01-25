After several NFL suspensions, receiver Martavis Bryant signs with Argonauts
29-year-old hasn't played since 2018 when he was indefinitely suspended by the NFL
The Toronto Argonauts have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for substance abuse violations.
NFL.com reported in July that multiple teams had expressed interest in Bryant, but that the Clemson product had not applied for reinstatement after being handed an indefinite suspension in 2018 while a member of the Raiders. He has not played in the NFL since that ban.
The NFL gave Bryant the indefinite suspension in December 2018 after saying he violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban "under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse."
Bryant also received a four-game suspension in 2015 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
A fourth-round Steelers pick in 2014, the 29-year-old Bryant has recorded 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 career NFL games.
The CFL plans to return to the field in 2021 after cancelling its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
