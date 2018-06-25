Too early to tell extent of injury to QB Ricky Ray: Argos GM

Toronto Argos GM Jim Popp said the preliminary reports on quarterback Ricky Ray are good, but it is too early to give a prognosis on the 38-year-old.

Ray was injured in Saturday's 41-7 loss to Calgary after being sandwiched between Stampeders defensive linemen Ja'Gared Davis and Cordarro Law. Play was halted for over 20 minutes as medical personnel treated Ray.

Ray has been a model of resiliency during his Argos tenure, successfully overcoming knee injuries, a partially deflated lung and shoulder surgery to return to the lineup. But watching a respected future Hall of Fame player leaving the field strapped down on a stretcher was certainly concerning to fans as well as players and officials on both teams.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray was carted off the field after taking a hit to the head. 1:44

On Sunday, the Argos said Ray was resting comfortably in hospital and had feeling in his extremities while showing no concussion symptoms. Popp said it will be a few more days before club officials know the full extent of Ray's condition.

"I can't even speculate on that right now," Popp said. "I surely hope and pray it's not significant for his quality of life and his family's and there's a 100 per cent recovery.

"The prelim report is good (but) that doesn't mean he won't be out a bit. They run very thorough tests, they're going over stuff, they want multiple people to look at it so there's a clear indication of what the next step is. It may take a few days for us to get all those answers."

Popp said when Ray went down, the outcome of the football game before secondary.

"The game itself becomes insignificant and unimportant to people as the individual because it's a quality of life and what they're going to have to go through," Popp said. "That's the scary part and that's in every sport . . . but it gets magnified when it involves one of the all-time greats of your business and league as Ricky is and puts things into perspective."

Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray was kept in the hospital overnight after sustaining a neck injury during Saturday's home opener. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

If there's a silver lining to the cloud currently hanging over the Argos, it's they have the luxury of time. Toronto is on a bye week and doesn't resume its season until July 7 at home to Edmonton.

So the Argos can make the move from York University to their new full-time digs at BMO Field. The club has time to get a clearer picture of Ray's situation and prepare James Franklin to face his former team if Ray can't play.

Franklin was 8-of-13 passing for 65 yards versus Calgary and scored the Argos' lone TD on a 10-yard run.

"Yeah, we're 0-2, no one wants to start out that way," Popp said. "We have a bye week maybe at the right time and just have to re-assess.

"We'll look at everything very thoroughly, we've already watched the film, we'll look at more film here in the off-week and get back to preparation and try to get back on the winning track."