Skip to Main Content
Argos say Ricky Ray has feeling in extremities after sustaining neck injury
New

Argos say Ricky Ray has feeling in extremities after sustaining neck injury

The Toronto Argonauts on Sunday said veteran quarterback Ricky Ray has feeling in his extremities and no concussion symptoms, a day after he was carted off the field with a neck injury.

Toronto QB carted off field during Saturday's game vs. Stampeders

The Canadian Press ·
Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray was kept in the hospital overnight after sustaining a neck injury during Saturday's home opener. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

The Toronto Argonauts on Sunday said veteran quarterback Ricky Ray has feeling in his extremities and no concussion symptoms, a day after he was carted off the field with a neck injury.

Ray was kept in a Toronto hospital overnight after he was carted off the field on a stretcher during the third quarter of the Argos' home-opening loss to Calgary Saturday night.

"Ray is resting comfortably and remains in the hospital for further evaluation. Ray did undergo concussion protocol testing and reported no current symptoms," the Argos said.

The 38-year-old Ray faked a handoff with 4:05 remaining in the quarter when Stampeders defensive linemen Ja'Gared Davis and Cordarro Law sandwiched him.

Play stopped for more than 20 minutes as trainers and doctors attended to Ray.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray was carted off the field after taking a hit to the head. 1:44
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us