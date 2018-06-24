New
Argos QB Ricky Ray carted off field in scary incident
Quarterback Ricky Ray was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Toronto Argonauts' home opener against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
Toronto playing Calgary in home opener at BMO Field
Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Toronto's home opener against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
Ray faked a handoff with 4:05 remaining in the quarter when Stampeders defensive linemen Ja'Gared Davis and Cordarro Law sandwiched him.
Toronto trailed 34-1 when Ray was injured, in a disappointing Grey Cup rematch.
Ray had completed 12 of 17 passes for 74 yards.
Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes as trainers and doctors attended to Ray, who had his neck isolated before being put on a stretcher.
Ricky Ray has not gotten up after this hit. They're bringing out the cart for him now. <a href="https://t.co/Rb6vQ1v3uI">pic.twitter.com/Rb6vQ1v3uI</a>—@PJG116
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.