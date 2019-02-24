Skip to Main Content
Argonauts sign hometown quarterback Brandon Bridge
Argonauts sign hometown quarterback Brandon Bridge

The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of Mississauga, Ont., quarterback Brandon Bridge on Sunday.

Bridge played 8 games for Roughriders last season

The Canadian Press ·
Quarterback Brandon Bridge of Mississauga, Ont., seen in action here, has signed with the Toronto Argonauts. (Josh Woods/Canadian Press)

Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge signed with his hometown Toronto Argonauts on Sunday afternoon.

The Mississauga, Ont., native joins the Argos after playing eight games for Saskatchewan last season, throwing for 804 yards and a touchdown.

The six-foot-five, 235-pound QB was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 CFL Draft by Montreal getting in two games as a rookie for the Alouettes.

Bridge signed with the Roughriders in 2016 and a year later became the first Canadian QB to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game in over 30 years when he led Saskatchewan to a road win in Hamilton.

WATCH | Canadian QB Brandon Bridge makes history with win over Ticats:

Mississauga's Brandon Bridge became the first Canadian quarterback to win a CFL start since 1985, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders topped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-19 2:28

In 25 career CFL games, Bridge has thrown for 2,485 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 321 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

