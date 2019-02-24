Argonauts sign hometown quarterback Brandon Bridge
Bridge played 8 games for Roughriders last season
Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge signed with his hometown Toronto Argonauts on Sunday afternoon.
The Mississauga, Ont., native joins the Argos after playing eight games for Saskatchewan last season, throwing for 804 yards and a touchdown.
The six-foot-five, 235-pound QB was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 CFL Draft by Montreal getting in two games as a rookie for the Alouettes.
Bridge signed with the Roughriders in 2016 and a year later became the first Canadian QB to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game in over 30 years when he led Saskatchewan to a road win in Hamilton.
WATCH | Canadian QB Brandon Bridge makes history with win over Ticats:
In 25 career CFL games, Bridge has thrown for 2,485 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 321 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.