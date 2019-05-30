Toronto Argonauts show love to Raptors before exhibition game
8-10 players expected on stage at Jurassic Park during Thursday's Game 1
The Toronto Argonauts have caught Raptors fever.
The Argos took the subway as a team to Varsity Stadium for their CFL exhibition game Thursday morning versus the Montreal Alouettes, and players all donned "We The North" T-shirts.
That slogan belongs to the Toronto Raptors, who were set to host the Golden State Warriors in the opening game of the NBA Finals later Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.
The two sports entities are both owned by Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment.
Argos players also had "We The North" stickers on their helmets for the game. And many were scheduled to be at the public viewing area known as Jurassic Park on Thursday night.
Between eight and 10 players are expected to go onstage at Jurassic Park during the course of the evening.
Repin’ the North <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PullTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PullTogether</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/FsVT6FT5IQ">pic.twitter.com/FsVT6FT5IQ</a>—@TorontoArgos
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.