Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly becomes highest-paid CFL player
29-year-old the nephew of former Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly, wears his uncle's No. 12
Former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Chad Kelly, now starting for the Toronto Argonauts, signed a three-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the Canadian Football League.
The team announced the extension on Friday, which the Toronto Star said is for $1.865 million. It includes an out clause should he get an NFL offer.
Kelly, 29, is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly and wears his uncle's No. 12. The Denver Broncos selected the younger Kelly in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he appeared briefly in one game for them the following season, the sum total of his NFL experience.
He also spent time on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts.
Three more years of Swag
Kelly took over as the Argonauts starter this season and is in contention for Most Outstanding Player consideration. Toronto is 8-1.
Kelly, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., said he feels a responsibility to Toronto, which sits just two hours from his hometown.
"I haven't had this much fun since I was playing Grand Island Junior Viking [football in the U.S.]," Kelly said, per the Star. "There's some pressure now. Even coming onto the field now, it feels a little weird because even my teammates look at me differently. But I'm still the same guy ... and every day I want to prove my worth and what I can do on a football field."
He is 149-for-213 passing for 2,402 yards with 16 touchdowns on the season.
The Argonauts and Kelly will be action next on Monday at Hamilton.
Tiger-Cats re-sign Murray
Offensive lineman Jordan Murray has returned to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The CFL club announced the signing of the American on Saturday.
The 26-year-old from Coppell, Texas started 11 games, including a pair of playoff games, for the Tiger-Cats in 2021.
Indianapolis waived him on Aug. 1. The six-foot-nine, 330-pound lineman served on the Colts' practice squad in 2022.
Murray appeared in 44 games over four seasons at the University of North Texas (2015-18) where he played both tackle and guard during his college career.
The Tiger-Cats (4-6) are at home to the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Monday.
