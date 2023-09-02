Content
Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly becomes highest-paid CFL player

Former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Chad Kelly, now starting for the Toronto Argonauts, signed a three-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the Canadian Football League.

29-year-old the nephew of former Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly, wears his uncle's No. 12

Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly, seen playing in August, is a native of Buffalo, N.Y., and said he feels a responsibility to Toronto, which sits just two hours from his hometown. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press)

The team announced the extension on Friday, which the Toronto Star said is for $1.865 million. It includes an out clause should he get an NFL offer.

Kelly, 29, is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly and wears his uncle's No. 12. The Denver Broncos selected the younger Kelly in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he appeared briefly in one game for them the following season, the sum total of his NFL experience.

He also spent time on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts.

Kelly took over as the Argonauts starter this season and is in contention for Most Outstanding Player consideration. Toronto is 8-1.

"Today's news is not just great for the Toronto Argonauts, its outstanding for our league," general manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons said in a team news release. "Not only has he played lights out football but he has seemed to raise the level of opposing quarterbacks we've faced. However, the greatest part of this story is what you don't see. Mr. Kelly has led this team from the off-season back in the winter to a team that's become a consistent winner."

Kelly, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., said he feels a responsibility to Toronto, which sits just two hours from his hometown.

"I haven't had this much fun since I was playing Grand Island Junior Viking [football in the U.S.]," Kelly said, per the Star. "There's some pressure now. Even coming onto the field now, it feels a little weird because even my teammates look at me differently. But I'm still the same guy ... and every day I want to prove my worth and what I can do on a football field."

He is 149-for-213 passing for 2,402 yards with 16 touchdowns on the season.

The Argonauts and Kelly will be action next on Monday at Hamilton.

Tiger-Cats re-sign Murray

Offensive lineman Jordan Murray has returned to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The CFL club announced the signing of the American on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Coppell, Texas started 11 games, including a pair of playoff games, for the Tiger-Cats in 2021.

He was then released to sign with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, with whom he spent parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Indianapolis waived him on Aug. 1. The six-foot-nine, 330-pound lineman served on the Colts' practice squad in 2022.

Murray appeared in 44 games over four seasons at the University of North Texas (2015-18) where he played both tackle and guard during his college career.

The Tiger-Cats (4-6) are at home to the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press

