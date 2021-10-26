Skip to Main Content
CFL·TRADE DEADLINE

Argonauts deal quarterback Nick Arbuckle to Elks for conditional 3rd-round pick

Toronto Argonauts have traded quarterback Nick Arbuckle to the Elks for a 2022 conditional third-round pick and the rights to American quarterback Chad Kelly, a player who was on Edmonton's negotiation list.

The Canadian Press ·
The Argos have traded quarterback Nick Arbuckle to the Elks for a 2022 conditional third-round pick that would become a second-rounder should the six-foot-one, 213-pound pivot re-sign with Edmonton. (Submitted by cfl.ca)

The Toronto Argonauts have traded quarterback Nick Arbuckle to the Edmonton Elks.

In return, Toronto receives a conditional 2022 third-round pick and the rights to American quarterback Chad Kelly, a player who was on Edmonton's negotiation list.

The pick would become a second-round selection if Arbuckle, who signed a one-year deal with Toronto prior to the season, re-signs with Edmonton.

The deal comes prior to the CFL trade deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle completed 96 of 153 passes for 1,158 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games this season (four starts, 2-2 record).

Arbuckle also ran 17 times for 25 yards and two TDs.

Arbuckle began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-19).

He spent 2020 with Ottawa after Calgary traded his rights there, but was released by the Redblacks on Jan. 31 prior to a $150,000 roster bonus being due.

