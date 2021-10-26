Argonauts deal quarterback Nick Arbuckle to Elks for conditional 3rd-round pick
Toronto also acquires rights to U.S. pivot Chad Kelly ahead of Wednesday deadline
The Toronto Argonauts have traded quarterback Nick Arbuckle to the Edmonton Elks.
In return, Toronto receives a conditional 2022 third-round pick and the rights to American quarterback Chad Kelly, a player who was on Edmonton's negotiation list.
The pick would become a second-round selection if Arbuckle, who signed a one-year deal with Toronto prior to the season, re-signs with Edmonton.
The deal comes prior to the CFL trade deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle completed 96 of 153 passes for 1,158 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games this season (four starts, 2-2 record).
Arbuckle also ran 17 times for 25 yards and two TDs.
Arbuckle began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-19).
He spent 2020 with Ottawa after Calgary traded his rights there, but was released by the Redblacks on Jan. 31 prior to a $150,000 roster bonus being due.
WATCH | Alouettes dominate Argos to keep win streak alive:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?