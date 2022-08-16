Argonauts minus Canadian RB Andrew Harris 4-6 weeks with torn pectoral muscle
Season-ending surgery not ruled out; wide receiver Cam Phillips also banged up
The Toronto Argonauts will be without Canadian running back Andrew Harris and American receiver Cam Phillips when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.
Harris, 35, is expected to miss four to six weeks with a torn pectoral muscle. Harris had three carries for 19 yards before leaving Toronto's 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last weekend in the first half.
Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie wouldn't discount Harris requiring season-ending surgery, either, although that determination hasn't been made yet.
Harris, in his first season with Toronto, has rushed for 490 yards on 114 carries (4.3-yard average) while adding 23 receptions for 180 yards.
Phillips was scratched prior to last weekend's game after suffering a groin injury during the warmup. He's now expected to be out three to four weeks.
WATCH | Ticats earn 4th-quarter win over rival Argonauts:
