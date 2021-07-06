American receiver Quan Bray among 7 players suspended by Montreal Alouettes
Bray was arrested in February 2020 in Texas in an SUV with over 70 kg of cannabis
American receiver Quan Bray was among seven players suspended Tuesday by the Montreal Alouettes.
Bray was arrested in February 2020 in Texas while travelling in an SUV that contained over 70 kilograms of cannabis. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia said the suspension of Bray was in relation to his legal issues.
"We're all well aware of the issues that he's dealing with," Maciocia said during a video conference. "It's just a question now of going through the paperwork, filing the documentation and letting the authorities render a decision.
Bray, 28, joined Montreal in 2019 following four seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Buffalo Bills (2017-18) and Houston Texans (2018). The five-foot-10, 184-pound former Auburn star had 58 catches for 818 yards and six TDs in 15 games with the Alouettes.
He also registered 14 punt returns (8.8-yard average) and two kickoff returns for 45 yards.
Bray rejoined Montreal in March 2021, signing a one-year deal.
Also suspended by the Alouettes were defensive backs Jason Hall and Jermaine Ponder and offensive lineman Donald Hawkins — all Americans — and linebacker DJ Lalama, fullback Spencer Moore and offensive lineman Jason Seguin-Lauzon. Lalama, Moore and Seguin-Lauzon are Canadians.
Maciocia couldn't say if any of the seven will come off the suspended list and report to camp or simply retire.
"The only thing I'm ruling out right now is the fact they probably won't be here at the start of camp," he said. "Everything else is up in the air."
The Alouettes also announced that Canadian receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier has retired.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?