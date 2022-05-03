Skip to Main Content
Alouettes reportedly make deal with Elks for top pick in Tuesday CFL draft

According to a source, the Montreal Alouettes have secured the first overall pick in Tuesday night's CFL draft, dealing the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell and the fourth overall selection to Edmonton.

Montreal also acquires 9th, 18th selections in separate trade with Blue Bombers

The Canadian Press ·
Syracuse linebacker Tyrel Richards of Brampton, Ont., right, is expected to hear his name called early in Tuesday's CFL draft, perhaps by Montreal with the No. 1 overall pick. The Alouettes reportedly have acquired the selection from Edmonton for the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell and the fourth pick. (Getty Images/File)

Danny Maciocia has been busy leading up to the 2022 CFL draft.

According to a source, the Montreal Alouettes GM secured the first overall pick in the draft, slated for Tuesday night, from Edmonton. The Elks get the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, a native of Red Deer, Alta,, currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, and the fourth overall selection.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the teams nor the CFL immediately confirmed the trade.

Earlier Tuesday, Montreal secured the ninth and 18th selections in the draft from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Canadian defensive tackle Cameron Lawson and the 13th pick in the draft.

The six-foot-three, 285-pound Lawson, of Caledon, Ont., appeared in four games last year with Montreal.

Lawson played collegiately at Queen's University, registering 74 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 11 sacks. He was an All-Canadian in 2019 and the OUA's top lineman.

