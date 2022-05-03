Alouettes reportedly make deal with Elks for top pick in Tuesday CFL draft
Montreal also acquires 9th, 18th selections in separate trade with Blue Bombers
Danny Maciocia has been busy leading up to the 2022 CFL draft.
According to a source, the Montreal Alouettes GM secured the first overall pick in the draft, slated for Tuesday night, from Edmonton. The Elks get the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, a native of Red Deer, Alta,, currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, and the fourth overall selection.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the teams nor the CFL immediately confirmed the trade.
Earlier Tuesday, Montreal secured the ninth and 18th selections in the draft from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Canadian defensive tackle Cameron Lawson and the 13th pick in the draft.
The six-foot-three, 285-pound Lawson, of Caledon, Ont., appeared in four games last year with Montreal.
Lawson played collegiately at Queen's University, registering 74 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 11 sacks. He was an All-Canadian in 2019 and the OUA's top lineman.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?