Roughriders use big 2nd-half rally to fuel blowout victory over Alouettes
Saskatchewan scores TDs on 1st 3 possessions of 3rd quarter to take lead
A strong second half powered the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 41-20 CFL victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
The Riders trailed 13-11 at halftime but scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the third quarter to take a 32-13 lead. Jamal Morrow, on a 12-yard run, Cody Fajardo, on a one-yard quarterback sneak, and Kian Schaeffer-Baker, on a 44-yard reception, scored the majors for Saskatchewan.
A two-point convert attempt failed after Morrow's touchdown but Morrow was successful with a two-point convert after Fajardo's touchdown. The Riders kicked a convert following Schaffer-Baker's touchdown.
Cornerback Nick Marshall sealed the victory for the Riders with a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Fajardo connected with Morrow on a two-point convert to increase Saskatchewan's lead to 41-20.
The Riders, who lost 37-13 to the Alouettes in Montreal on June 23, also got an eight-yard touchdown reception from Mitchell Picton in the first quarter. Kicker Brett Lauther added a 57-yard field goal, an effort that tied his career best. Punter Kaare Vedvik had a 41-yard single.
WATCH l Marshall's pick 6 seals Roughriders revenge over Alouettes:
The Riders had six sacks on the day with Anthony Lanier leading the charge with three. Pete Robertson, with two, and AC Leonard, with one, also had sacks for the Riders. Robertson leads the CFL with seven sacks.
Chandler Worthy, who took the opening kickoff of the June 23 game 88 yards for a touchdown, returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday's game.
It was a penalty-filled game with Saskatchewan taking 16 penalties for 155 yards while Montreal had 12 penalties for 105 yards.
The 3-1 Riders return to action on July 8 when they host the Ottawa Redblacks. The 1-3 Alouettes head into their bye week before hosting the Elks on July 14.
