Alouettes down last-place Lions to push winning streak to 3
Montreal QB Adams Jr., rushes for 2 touchdowns in victory
Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. rushed for two touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes beat the last-place B.C. Lions 21-16 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to three games.
Adams also went 18 for 25 for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Alouettes (6-4), who snapped a seven-game losing skid versus B.C.
Fully recovered from a heel injury, running back William Stanback added 78 yards on the ground.
Mike Reilly completed 20-of-29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown as the Lions (1-10) lost their seventh straight game. Kicker Sergio Castillo added three field goals for the visitors, who equalled their worst start to a season since 1969.
It is the fourth time this season the Lions lost a game by five points or fewer.
After a scoreless defensive battle in the first quarter, the Alouettes jumped to a 14-0 lead through identical back-to-back rushing touchdowns by Adams in the second.
Adams capped off a 63-yard drive with a QB sneak from one yard out at 2:44. A 24-yard pass to wide receiver DeVier Posey followed by an 8-yard rush by Stanback brought the ball to the one-yard line.
Six minutes later, Adams had the Lions seeing double when he again punched the ball in from the one. A 25-yard pass interference penalty on Branden Dozier in the end zone set Adams up for his second QB sneak of the quarter.
With his 10th rushing touchdown, Adams set a new franchise record for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in a single season. He also leads the CFL in that category, surpassing Saskatchewan Roughriders running back William Powell.
WATCH | Adams Jr. carries Alouettes past Lions for 3rd straight win:
The B.C. Lions cut the deficit to 14-7 on a lightning-fast 27-second scoring drive. Starting at Montreal's 54-yard line, Reilly needed just three plays to find the end zone. The final play of the drive was a 40-yard pass to Bryan Burnham, who broke Greg Reid's tackle before crossing the plane for his fourth touchdown of the year at 13:41.
The Lions put together a dominant 67-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes near the end of the third quarter but they were forced to settle for a Castillo field goal.
Castillo made it 14-13 with another field goal at 2:04 of the fourth quarter but a 4-yard touchdown pass by Montreal's Quan Bray — capping off a 75-yard drive — made it 21-13 with 7:17 remaining in the game.
Castillo converted a consolation 47-yard field goal with 2:56 on the clock.
It was the first game for new Lions offensive-line coach Kelly Bates. B.C.'s league-worst O-line allowed two sacks to Montreal, both by veteran John Bowman.
