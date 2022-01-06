Montreal Alouettes hire CFL legend Anthony Calvillo as quarterback coach
49-year-old goes is league's all-time leading passer
Anthony Calvillo is once again a Montreal Alouette.
The Alouettes announced Thursday that the Canadian Football League's all-time leading passer has rejoined the club as quarterback coach.
Calvillo played 16 of his 20 pro seasons in Montreal and was part of the team's coaching staff from 2015 to 2017.
He has been coaching the Universite de Montreal Carabins since 2019.
As a player, Calvillo led the Alouettes to three Grey Cups (2002, 2009, 2010).
"We are very pleased to have Anthony back on our coaching staff," said Alouettes head coach Khari Jones. "Anthony is a highly respected individual who has had one of the greatest careers in the CFL. The association between him and the Alouettes is simply natural, he returns where he had all his glory years. Our organization has just inherited a very good teacher."
