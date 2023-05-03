Redblacks select offensive lineman Dontae Bull 1st overall in 2023 CFL draft
6-foot-7, 320-pound Victoria native started 7 games for Fresno State in 2022
The Ottawa Redblacks selected offensive lineman Dontae Bull first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night.
Bull started 33 of 37 games at Fresno State and will look to help an Ottawa offence that finished second-last in rushing last year (85.4 yards per game).
The Edmonton Elks, selecting second, took Montreal Carabins linebacker Michael Brodrique, a native of Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. The six-foot-three, 230-pound Brodrique had 32 tackles (4.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and an interception in seven games and was the top U Sports player in the CFL scouting bureau's top-20 draft list at No. 11.
Got the d̶o̶g̶ BULL in him 😤<br><br>Welcome to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RNation</a>, Dontae Bull. <a href="https://t.co/QgwWGkjK3H">pic.twitter.com/QgwWGkjK3H</a>—@REDBLACKS
The Saskatchewan Roughriders then chose UBC defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore. The six-foot-five, 262-pound Ottawa native registered 48 tackles (26 solo, 12.5 for loss), six sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games last season when he was a Canada West all-star.
Tucker had 155 catches for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns over five seasons with the Huskies.
The Montreal Alouettes, with the first of two opening-round picks, took Penn State defensive back Jonathan Sutherland, a surprise given he signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. Sutherland, of Ottawa, was a four-year captain with the Nittany Lions and had 137 tackles, eight sacks, an interception and forced fumble in 58 games.