Buffalo Bills to return to full capacity for home games this season
The Buffalo Bills have received the green light from state health officials to return to full capacity for home games this season, the team announced Monday. Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend.
Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks
Welcome back, Bills Mafia.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend, though unvaccinated ones will be required to wear masks under guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We're excited to welcome back #BillsMafia at full capacity for the 2021 season‼️
The coronavirus pandemic led to Buffalo playing home games in an empty stadium during the regular season last year.
The rules were loosened to allow about 6,700 fans — about 10% of the stadium's capacity — to attend the Bills' two home playoff games in January
