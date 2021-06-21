Skip to Main Content
Football·New

Buffalo Bills to return to full capacity for home games this season

The Buffalo Bills have received the green light from state health officials to return to full capacity for home games this season, the team announced Monday. Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend.

Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks

The Associated Press ·
Approximately 6,700 fans were allowed in the Buffalo Bills' victory over the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC playoffs in January in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Welcome back, Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills received the green light from state health officials to return to full capacity for home games this season, the team announced Monday.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend, though unvaccinated ones will be required to wear masks under guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus pandemic led to Buffalo playing home games in an empty stadium during the regular season last year. 

The rules were loosened to allow about 6,700 fans — about 10% of the stadium's capacity — to attend the Bills' two home playoff games in January

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now