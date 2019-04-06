AAF apologizes for suspending play 8 weeks into 1st season

The Alliance of American Football issued a statement of apology late Friday over its abrupt suspension of play on Tuesday, eight weeks into the 10-week regular season.

"This week, we made the difficult decision to suspend all football operations for the Alliance of American Football. We understand the difficulty that this decision has caused for many people and for that we are very sorry," the statement opened.

"This is not the way we wanted it to end, but we are also committed to working on solutions for all outstanding issues to the best of our ability. Due to ongoing legal processes, we are unable to comment further or share details about the decision."

Despite a glitzy start to the season in February, the AAF ran into financial problems almost immediately. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made a $250 million US commitment to the league, putting in $70 million at the time, and became the majority owner. He pulled the plug on the league this week despite the protests of league co-founder Bill Polian.

"When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all," Polian said in a statement.

The league's statement on Friday went on to express gratitude to players, coaches, fans and other league employees.